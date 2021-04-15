Clear Street Markets LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

