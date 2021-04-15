Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.11. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of VAC opened at $175.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.27 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

