The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130,030 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

