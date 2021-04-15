Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.