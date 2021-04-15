$1.80 EPS Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. STERIS reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE stock opened at $204.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $205.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

