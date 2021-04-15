AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroCentury had a negative net margin of 199.66% and a negative return on equity of 256.67%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.37.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

