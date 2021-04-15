AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.96), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AeroCentury had a negative net margin of 199.66% and a negative return on equity of 256.67%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. AeroCentury has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.37.
AeroCentury Company Profile
