Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,175 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,175 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.