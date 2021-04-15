Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.97. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total transaction of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,343,699 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $141.45 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

