Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Announce $2.29 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $3.33. Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of ($1.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $9.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $12.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $11.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM opened at $162.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $167.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

