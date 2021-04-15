Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQWL. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

EQWL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $77.42.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

