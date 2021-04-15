Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,205 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,224 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.75. 6,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

