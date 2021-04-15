Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 94,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,655,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

