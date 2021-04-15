Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,038. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $167.07 and a 52-week high of $275.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

