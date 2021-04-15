The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -479.08, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LOVE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $167,166.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $296,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,342 shares of company stock valued at $18,582,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.