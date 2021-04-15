T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $174.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $183.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.