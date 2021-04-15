Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $290.00. The company traded as high as $248.76 and last traded at $248.76, with a volume of 655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.16.

MOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

