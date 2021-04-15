Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE ET remained flat at $$8.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 54,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,270,869. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

