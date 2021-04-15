Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report $110.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.00 million and the lowest is $86.36 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $90.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $536.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $545.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $661.85 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $803.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,188. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

