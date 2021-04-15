Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Approximately 53,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,276,734 shares.The stock last traded at $11.97 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.