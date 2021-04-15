New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Cut to “Hold” at Jonestrading

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

