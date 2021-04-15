BonFi Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, BonFi has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. BonFi has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.00758323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00033018 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 981,249,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

