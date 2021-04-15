Everipedia Achieves Market Cap of $243.40 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $243.40 million and $7.41 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.00274897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00749047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,994.18 or 1.00245647 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.88 or 0.00865509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,326,830 coins and its circulating supply is 9,996,859,581 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

