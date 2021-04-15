Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Paychex were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,782 shares of company stock worth $15,332,733. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

