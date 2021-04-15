VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Stake Decreased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

