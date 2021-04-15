Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.75 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $198.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

