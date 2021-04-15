Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.71 and a 200 day moving average of $167.36. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

