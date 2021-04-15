West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 74,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $381.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $117.85 and a 12-month high of $392.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.