Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

NYSE:AGX opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Argan has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a market cap of $848.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

