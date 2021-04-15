Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

NYSE:SJR opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

