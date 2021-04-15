Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.31 on Thursday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

