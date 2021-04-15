Opsens (TSE:OPS) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Opsens (TSE:OPS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

TSE OPS traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,778. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of C$191.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opsens will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

