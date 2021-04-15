Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 62.08%.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,356. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.