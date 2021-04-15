Polianta Ltd Acquires New Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after buying an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $226.52 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.37 and a 200 day moving average of $222.62.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

