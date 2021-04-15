Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 4,552 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

