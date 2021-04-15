Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 500 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.38.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $400.46 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.70 and a 200-day moving average of $390.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

