FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 31,436 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 31,436 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,182 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Illumina by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after buying an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $398.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock worth $6,360,411. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.