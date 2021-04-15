Golden Green Inc. Invests $374,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 133.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,345,624. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.