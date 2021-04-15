Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 551 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 164,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in The Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in The Southern by 13.8% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

