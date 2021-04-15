Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,394 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

