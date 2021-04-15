HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 449 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $78.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.