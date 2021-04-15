AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $28.25

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.25, but opened at $29.28. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 5,617 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

