TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.84. TORM shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 466 shares.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The stock has a market capitalization of $654.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -363.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
