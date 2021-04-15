TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $8.55

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.84. TORM shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 466 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of -363.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $5,872,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after buying an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in TORM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

