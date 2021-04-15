Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.34. Wipro shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 6,015 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Wipro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 595,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

