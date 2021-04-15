Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.11. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 22,969 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $753.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 492,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 71,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

