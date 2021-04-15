Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.60

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.10, with a volume of 9587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 14,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,123,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,772,626 shares of company stock worth $354,276,729. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. AJO LP acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

