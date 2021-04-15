Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.44.

WB has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

