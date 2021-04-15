AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,509,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppYea stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 485,829,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,747,938. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. It provides mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. The company's applications include Duck Quest and Ball Bearing Racer for kids, and Cheap RX.

