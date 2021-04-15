AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,509,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppYea stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 485,829,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,747,938. AppYea has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
AppYea Company Profile
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.