American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMBZ remained flat at $$40.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. American Business Bank has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Get American Business Bank alerts:

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.16 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.