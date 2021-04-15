KT (NYSE:KT) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.70

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 10349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get KT alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,953 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.