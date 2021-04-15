YVS.Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.58 or 0.00008863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $339,986.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.28 or 0.00273882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.00748708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,986.85 or 1.00134260 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $543.99 or 0.00864814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 380,680 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

